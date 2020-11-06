Advertisement

Principal at HVMS to retire Nov. 20

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hidden Valley Middle School and this amazing staff. "
(WCTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After being named principal of Hidden Valley Middle School in July 2019, Sammy Fudge has announced he will retire effective November 20.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hidden Valley Middle School and this amazing staff. After a great deal of contemplation, I felt that this was the right time, and so I have decided to retire this month. This was not an easy decision and I will miss being part of the Eagles family," added Principal Fudge

“Sammy was an outstanding principal at Hidden Valley Middle and I’m sad he’s retiring. I wish him all the best on his future endeavors,” added Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, Dr. Ken Nicely.

School administration will name an acting principal in the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Saga continues for former Pulaski employee living rent-free on town property
Driver allegedly racing in Henry County killed in crash
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights
Police find vehicle believed to have been used in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Franklin County continues to see rise in COVID-19 cases
Governor seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI; search on to replace superintendent
West Virginia man arrested for death of woman found in Bland County
UVA will test all students for COVID-19 before they leave for Thanksgiving