Principal at HVMS to retire Nov. 20

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After being named principal of Hidden Valley Middle School in July 2019, Sammy Fudge has announced he will retire effective November 20.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hidden Valley Middle School and this amazing staff. After a great deal of contemplation, I felt that this was the right time, and so I have decided to retire this month. This was not an easy decision and I will miss being part of the Eagles family," added Principal Fudge

“Sammy was an outstanding principal at Hidden Valley Middle and I’m sad he’s retiring. I wish him all the best on his future endeavors,” added Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools, Dr. Ken Nicely.

School administration will name an acting principal in the next few days.

