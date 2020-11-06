Advertisement

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport launches new parking payment system

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport is making it easier to pay for parking.

The airport has introduced a new system that allows visitors to reserve a space and pre-pay online. When drivers get to the airport, they show a barcode to enter and leave the lot.

Brad Boettcher is the airport’s Director of Marketing and Air Service Development.

“Since it’s touchless, it adds that extra layer of security in the age of COVID that we’re in now, but also just that convenience,” Boettcher told WDBJ7. “You know when you get home from a trip you don’t want to wait in line for parking, even if it’s just a few minutes. It just expedites the process and hopefully will be yet another reason to fly from home.”

Airport visitors can also use a smartphone app to access the system and pay for parking.

