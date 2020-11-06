Roanoke Electoral Board reviews provisional ballots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While election officials in other states are still counting thousands of absentee ballots, members of the Electoral Board in the city of Roanoke are busy with another task.

They are now reviewing hundreds of provisional ballots.

The board members met Wednesday and most of Thursday afternoon. And they aren’t finished yet.

For most people who show up at the polls, it’s a quick process to check in with election officials, fill out a ballot, and scan it into the voting machine. But sometimes there are issues, and provisional ballots provide an option for people whose voter registration or qualifications to vote are in question.

The Roanoke City Electoral Board had more than 700 provisional ballots to process, and officials must research and review each one.

Andrew Cochran is the General Registrar in the city of Roanoke.

“It certainly is a tedious process,” Cochran said. “It takes many, many hours to do that and typically we get that done in about an hour, but tomorrow will be our third day to hopefully wrap the process up.”

The office will also count absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day, that arrive in the office before noon Friday.

So far, Cochran says the office has received fewer than 50.

