UVA will test all students for COVID-19 before they leave for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As students begin to plan trips home for the Thanksgiving break, the University of Virginia is ramping up testing to keep families safe during the holidays.

On Thursday, the school announced that all students living both on and off grounds will receive a coronavirus test before leaving for Thanksgiving.

“On-grounds students, we were testing them about every nine days and we’re actually folding our off-grounds students into that same testing program so beginning today students will get a notification about the tests that will occur between now and when the term ends,” spokesperson for UVA, Brian Coy said.

On November 24, the in-person part of the fall semester ends and with the country seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the school is trying to minimize some of the spread as their students begin to travel.

“We also announced students who may be tested early in that window and want to feel even more confident that they don’t have the virus, they can contact the university and request additional tests,” Coy said.

Olivia Prendergast is a first-year UVA student who is planning on flying home to Chicago and then driving to Detroit to visit her grandma. She says this extra testing brings her an extra sense of security.

“I’m actually really glad about it because we have to present a negative test to go visit my grandma, so it’s really helpful,” Prendergast said.

Students are being asked to not return to UVA until the spring semester begins. Those classes are scheduled to start on February 1.

