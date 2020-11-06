Governor seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI; search on to replace superintendent

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism.

The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session focused on fallout from the pandemic, as well as police and criminal justice reforms.

The two bills signed by Northam include legislation to create crisis response teams around the state to respond to emergency calls involving people experiencing mental health issues.

Northam also signed a bill that allows judges instead of juries to decide sentences in criminal cases.

Additional information from the Associated Press:

The governor is also proposing an additional $1 million to fund an independent investigation at the Virginia Military Institute. Northam - a VMI graduate - and other top Democratic elected officials sent a letter to the public school’s board last month announcing an investigation into its culture, policies, practices and equity in disciplinary procedures. That decision came on the heels of a Washington Post story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism.”

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of the resignation of VMI’s superintendent, Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors has appointed a superintendent search committee.

The committee will conduct a national search with the help of an executive search firm that has experience in the recruitment and placement of higher education leaders, according to VMI.

Tentatively, the timeframe for the nomination of a candidate is mid-to-late spring, 2021.