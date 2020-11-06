West Virginia man arrested for death of woman found in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A West Virginia man is in custody on charges related to the death of a woman whose body was found in Virginia.

Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, West Virginia, is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition to Virginia, on one felony count of second degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run.

Riggs was arrested Thursday night by West Virginia State Police at his home.

The discovery of the woman’s body came Thursday morning Bland County, according to Virginia State Police. The remains were found in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off Interstate 77′s Exit 58 for Bastian.

Virginia State Police still await positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

