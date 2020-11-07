84-year-old man missing out of Town of Amherst

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department is asking for help locating Angel Luis Alberio, 84, who was last seen leaving the area Friday evening in a grey van with his wife.

Alberio may have cognitive decline. He is listed at 5-feet, 3-inches and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

His wife was last seen in Washington DC early Saturday morning. The Amherst Police Department is working with DC Metro Police on this case.

The 1993 Ford Conversion is registered with VA plates 5256BAB.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 434-946-9300.

