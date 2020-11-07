Advertisement

Danville kitchen fire leads to stove, cabinets being removed from home along Southern Street

Residents told the crew that everyone was out of the building.
(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at 15 Southern Street in Danville will be staying with friends for the near future after a kitchen fire caused a stove and cabinets to be removed, and smoke damage was left to the rest of the house.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, and found a moderate level of smoke leaving the one-story home. Residents told the crew that everyone was out of the building. A neighbor that had reported the fire had already extinguished most of the flames with a garden hose.

The fire extended from the stovetop to the cabinets above and around the stove, causing both the stove and cabinets to be removed. The property was also ventilated to clear the smoke.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, with the fire damage being limited to the area around the stove. Smoke damage affected the rest of the home.

The Danville Fire Department worked the scene for an hour and twenty minutes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Saga continues for former Pulaski employee living rent-free on town property
Driver allegedly racing in Henry County killed in crash
Police find vehicle believed to have been used in Roanoke shooting
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights

Latest News

Medal Of Honor Recipient, VT Alumnus Ceremony
Analysts Weigh-In On Election Results
VA Party Leaders' Reactions To Election Results
Washington And Lee Turkeys
Roanoke Tree Planting Honors Military Veterans