Danville kitchen fire leads to stove, cabinets being removed from home along Southern Street

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at 15 Southern Street in Danville will be staying with friends for the near future after a kitchen fire caused a stove and cabinets to be removed, and smoke damage was left to the rest of the house.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, and found a moderate level of smoke leaving the one-story home. Residents told the crew that everyone was out of the building. A neighbor that had reported the fire had already extinguished most of the flames with a garden hose.

The fire extended from the stovetop to the cabinets above and around the stove, causing both the stove and cabinets to be removed. The property was also ventilated to clear the smoke.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking, with the fire damage being limited to the area around the stove. Smoke damage affected the rest of the home.

The Danville Fire Department worked the scene for an hour and twenty minutes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.