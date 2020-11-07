Flames Ready To Battle Hokies

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) -Liberty’s first game as a team ranked in the top 25 comes against in-state foe, Virginia Tech.

“They’re probably a little bigger than us, a little stronger than us, and maybe even a little faster than us,” says Flames center Thomas Sargeant. “Coach Freeze has challenged us this week to take each play as 6 seconds of an insane amount of courage for 80 plays, and we’ll like the result at the end of the game if we do that because that’s what it’s going to take. We have to go out there and impose our will every play.”

Liberty has enjoyed its top 25 ranking this week, the first in school history and now the Flames are intent on improving to 7 and 0 and proving they belong in the conversation with the Power 5 teams in Virginia.

“It’s taken, truly, a village for us to be at our best each week," Freeze said. "We certainly haven’t been perfect as individuals, but we’ve been perfect together to this point. It’s quite rewarding, and to be in the Top 25 this week will be a memory and keep sake for all of us for years to come.”

