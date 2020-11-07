Advertisement

Folks walk to fight for a cure for Alzheimer’s

People came out to walk in small groups for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
People came out to walk in small groups for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Today, folks in Roanoke took to the streets to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association walk to end the disease.

Hundreds of Roanoke residents walked as individuals, families and small teams to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk took place on sidewalks, tracks and trails and with smaller groups due to the ongoing pandemic.

As part of the walk, Friendship Retirement Community put up a promise flower garden to honor personal reasons people participated.

“This year, I actually lost my grandfather to Dementia, so it’s a little more personal this year, and with everything going on, even with Corona, even if it stops a lot of things, Alzheimer’s doesn’t care whether Corona is going on, so we still have to fight to find a cure,” Casey Halstead, Co-Chair of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Roanoke, said.

Halstead said the turnout has been great and many people have driven by the flower garden.

