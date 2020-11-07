Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges admissions changes at elite public school

The school system has proposed eliminating a standardized test used to determine admissions and replacing it with a lottery system
James Pan, the parent of an eighth-grader, speaks about a lawsuit he and other parents filed against the Fairfax County School Board over its plans to change the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, an elite public schools regularly ranked as one of the nation's best, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)
By Matthew Barakat
Nov. 6, 2020
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — More than a dozen middle schoolers in northern Virginia and their families have filed a lawsuit seeking to block changes in the admissions process at an elite public high school that has been ranked as the best in the nation.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County has an international reputation but has struggled for decades to admit Black and Hispanic students.

The school system has proposed eliminating a standardized test used to determine admissions and replacing it with a lottery system for students achieving a certain grade-point average. But the lawsuit says the changes violate state regulations that require schools like Thomas Jefferson be reserved for gifted students.

