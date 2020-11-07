Medal of Honor recipient added to Virginia Tech War Memorial

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Over 50 years after making the ultimate sacrifice, a Medal of Honor recipient and Virginia Tech Alumnus had his name honored at a small ceremony on Friday.

Virginia Tech was not aware of First Lieutenant Gary Lee Miller’s connection to the university until very recently by another alumnus.

Miller was from Covington and went to Clifton Forge-Covington Community College when it was a branch of Virginia Tech.

On February 16, 1969, Miller died from the wounds he got when he smothered an enemy grenade and saved the other men around him in Vietnam. Miller’s name now joins seven others on the cenotaph at the War Memorial.

“It really makes me think about why I’m here, why did I join the corps and what will I do afterwards," said Cadet Captain Anthony Gaspar. “Everyone sees this area as great importance. Everyone’s given their life, sacrificed, each pylon has its own meaning.”

“It’s a sad reminder of the sacrifices these people made, but it enriches the culture of Virginia Tech," said Virginia Tech President Dr. Tim Sands.

His family couldn’t be there in person, so they live-streamed with hundreds around the world.

“It really sort of brought it all back, for only a few moments it was like almost it hadn’t happened 50 years ago," said Miller’s aunt Shirley Miller Graham. "Then it was just a comfort to know that many people got online and watched it and a lot of them were friends and family.”

Much like the Covington bridge dedicated in his honor two years ago, another alumnus wanted to make sure he got the recognition he deserved.

“Charlie felt like he went to Virginia Tech and he deserved to have his name over there," Graham said. "He worked, and worked, and worked until they could find all the proof.”

Because Miller went to a Virginia Tech satellite campus at the time, no one realized he was a student until Charlie Wood made it known.

“No matter where you are, you’re a Hokie so it was really an honor to be able to stand here," Gaspar said.

A Hokie forever etched in history.

“It’ll last forever, as long as the institution lasts the story of Gary Lee Miller will be permanently part of the story of Virginia Tech," Sands said.

Miller’s family said it took Wood about 14 years to help Virginia Tech track down the records of him being an alumnus. Graham said she had never met him or knew about him until only a few weeks ago.

