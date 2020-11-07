Mild and dry through the weekend

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS

Staying warm through the weekend

More clouds Sunday than Saturday

Rainy pattern returns next week

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The dry, sunny weather lasts for the weekend as there’s little change in the ongoing weather pattern. Average highs for early November are in the low 60s. We’ll be 8-10° above average in some areas by the end of the weekend as highs climb into the low to mid 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be mild as well, only getting as low as the 40s and 50s. Patchy fog will be likely for Sunday morning.

Dry weather continues. (Grey)

NEXT WEEK

Now that Tropical Depression Eta has moved back over the ocean, it’s forecast to strengthen and head toward Cuba and then south Florida by early next week.

At this time, we’re watching the potential for a strong cold front to enter the area by the end of next week which will offer a better chance of showers and a return to more typical November air. The front has the possibility of absorbing Eta’s remnant moisture as it heads in our direction, but it’s a small chance. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor.