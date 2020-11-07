People in downtown Roanoke react to Joe Biden’s projected win

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our hometowns, Trump and Biden supporters shared with us their reactions.

There was division in people’s approaches to the news. Trump supporters said they were disappointed, while Biden supporters said they were excited.

With news of Associated Press’ projection of Biden becoming the next president, the streets of downtown Roanoke were buzzing Saturday with mixed emotions.

“I am overjoyed. I think it’s the first time in four years I’ve felt proud of our county for doing the right thing," Biden supporter Danielle said.

“I’m disappointed, I voted for Trump,” Jordan Beach, a Trump supporter, said.

“Whoever wins, I’m happy for them, and I will support them, and they are our president no matter what. I wanted Trump to win, but if he doesn’t, I’m okay with that," Trump supporter Madison Geier added.

But there were sentiments shared between voters in the star city, about the numbers of votes cast, and how the results have come in, since the polls closed Tuesday.

“For the record turnout of voters, I think it’s amazing that everyone stepped up and made their voices heard, and I’m so excited for a female Vice President and someone who is a person of color. I’m Hispanic, so that’s a great point for me too,” Danielle said.

“It was Trump all the way, you didn’t see nearly as much Biden stuff out as you did Trump, I figured he was going to surely win Virginia," Cornell Bowling, who voted for Trump, said.

Biden supporters told WDBJ7, they are hopeful of what’s to come with the former Vice president and are ultimately hoping for unity.

“I’m hoping that he can kind of reconcile the country and get both sides together. I believe that is the message he wants to convey, and I hope that both sides can come together and work together and get things done and move the country forward," Biden supporter Keith Moore said.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

The AP says Biden’s projected victory comes after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

