Advertisement

People in downtown Roanoke react to Joe Biden’s projected win

The AP has projected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.
The AP has projected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our hometowns, Trump and Biden supporters shared with us their reactions.

There was division in people’s approaches to the news. Trump supporters said they were disappointed, while Biden supporters said they were excited.

With news of Associated Press’ projection of Biden becoming the next president, the streets of downtown Roanoke were buzzing Saturday with mixed emotions.

“I am overjoyed. I think it’s the first time in four years I’ve felt proud of our county for doing the right thing," Biden supporter Danielle said.

“I’m disappointed, I voted for Trump,” Jordan Beach, a Trump supporter, said.

“Whoever wins, I’m happy for them, and I will support them, and they are our president no matter what. I wanted Trump to win, but if he doesn’t, I’m okay with that," Trump supporter Madison Geier added.

But there were sentiments shared between voters in the star city, about the numbers of votes cast, and how the results have come in, since the polls closed Tuesday.

“For the record turnout of voters, I think it’s amazing that everyone stepped up and made their voices heard, and I’m so excited for a female Vice President and someone who is a person of color. I’m Hispanic, so that’s a great point for me too,” Danielle said.

“It was Trump all the way, you didn’t see nearly as much Biden stuff out as you did Trump, I figured he was going to surely win Virginia," Cornell Bowling, who voted for Trump, said.

Biden supporters told WDBJ7, they are hopeful of what’s to come with the former Vice president and are ultimately hoping for unity.

“I’m hoping that he can kind of reconcile the country and get both sides together. I believe that is the message he wants to convey, and I hope that both sides can come together and work together and get things done and move the country forward," Biden supporter Keith Moore said.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

The AP says Biden’s projected victory comes after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Charges filed against Virginia men with guns arrested near vote-counting in Philly
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Latest News

UVA School of Medicine makes new discovery on how viruses infect cells
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Folks walk to fight for a cure for Alzheimer’s
Bail set at $750,000 for 2 Va. men arrested on weapons counts