Rockbridge Christmas Baskets preparing for packing and distribution

Packing Day in 2017 for Rockbridge Christmas Baskets.
Packing Day in 2017 for Rockbridge Christmas Baskets.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost Christmas Basket season.

Organizers are looking ahead to “Packing Day,” when community members would traditionally come together to put together packages of food and toys for families in need in the county. This year, things will be different as they move to a packing week with social distancing and other COVID considerations, but first applications have to come in, and the deadline is approaching.

“If someone has received a basket last year, and nothing about their household has changed, and their contact information is the same, they don’t need to apply," said Jen Andrews. “But if those things that I just said, like that they had a child or they’ve moved, their phone number has changed, then they need to notify us of those changes.”

Volunteers for packing week are also needed. They can sign up by contacting the Rockbridge Christmas Basket organization at https://www.rockbridgechristmasbaskets.org/ or on their Facebook page.

