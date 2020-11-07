Advertisement

Tree planting near site of Roanoke Armory honors veterans

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recognition of our nation’s military veterans comes in many forms.

Now, a white oak honors their service near the site of the former National Guard Armory in Roanoke.

Friday morning, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council and the city of Roanoke planted the tree near the corner of Reserve Avenue and Jefferson Street.

This is the third year they’ve honored the nation’s veterans and recognized a notable anniversary.

Bill Bestpitch is a member of the Veterans Council and of Roanoke City Council.

“We’ve chosen this particular spot on the 100th anniversary of the bill that Congress passed in 1920 to reorganize the Army into the three components that still continue today: the regular Army, the U.S. Army Reserve and the National Guard,” Bestpitch told WDBJ7.

Roanoke Tree Stewards and Roanoke Parks and Recreation employees assisted with the tree planting Friday morning.

Veterans Day is next Wednesday.

