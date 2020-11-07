Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases rise by more than 2,100 overnight

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, November 7, signaling 190,873 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 188,770 reported Friday, and is a bigger increase than the 1,568-case increase reported from Thursday to Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 3,704 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,682 were reported Friday.

2,766,353 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.0 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 5.9 percent reported Friday.

15,686 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,062 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,057 reported Friday.

21,441 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

