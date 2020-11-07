Virginia party leaders weigh in, as presidential vote count continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was ready to declare a winner early Friday afternoon.

“It’s a forgone conclusion. Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States of America. That is done. No questions about it.” McAuliffe said.

And he was dismissing President Trump’s claims that Democrats are trying to steal the election.

“What’s the legal argument,” McAuliffe asked. “We’re counting legitimate votes? No one’s saying anyone’s stuffing ballot boxes. There’s not been one instance of fraud. We’re just counting the votes.”

Virginia GOP Chairman Rich Anderson said he doesn’t have direct evidence supporting the president’s claims.

“But I do believe it needs to be looked at,” Anderson told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

Anderson said it’s important for the campaign’s concerns to be heard.

“You’re going to see, I’m sure, significant litigation from the left from the right, and it’s just going to play out that way,” Anderson said. “And while I don’t like that, thank God we live in a country where it plays out in the courts and not at the end of a gun barrel.”

We asked McAuliffe if this election season reminds him of 2000, when the protracted legal battle over hanging chads in Florida ultimately decided the election.

“Just a little bit,” he told us, but the former governor said this year is very different with more than one state fueling a significant margin for the former Vice President.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.