BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: #25 Liberty defeats Virginia Tech, 38-35 Saturday in Blacksburg.

Malik Willis led the Flames on the ground and in the air on Saturday, contributing to four total touchdowns (1 rush, 3 pass). He rushed for 108 yards and threw for another 217.

Hendon Hooker mirrored Willis’s passing totals for the Hokies, hitting the exact same totals for touchdowns (3) and yards (217).

The #25 Flames move to 7-0 on the year, while Virginia Tech falls to 4-3.

EARLIER: The Hokies bring a narrow lead into the half against the newly-ranked #25 Liberty Flames in Blacksburg, 20-14.

