Advertisement

#25 Liberty defeats Virginia Tech, 38-35

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates and highlights at 6, 10 and 11!
Courtesy Associated Press
Courtesy Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: #25 Liberty defeats Virginia Tech, 38-35 Saturday in Blacksburg.

Malik Willis led the Flames on the ground and in the air on Saturday, contributing to four total touchdowns (1 rush, 3 pass). He rushed for 108 yards and threw for another 217.

Hendon Hooker mirrored Willis’s passing totals for the Hokies, hitting the exact same totals for touchdowns (3) and yards (217).

The #25 Flames move to 7-0 on the year, while Virginia Tech falls to 4-3.

Join us at 6, 10 (WZBJ24) and 11 (WDBJ7) for highlights and game recap!

EARLIER: The Hokies bring a narrow lead into the half against the newly-ranked #25 Liberty Flames in Blacksburg, 20-14.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates and highlights at 6, 10 and 11!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Charges filed against Virginia men with guns arrested near vote-counting in Philly
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Latest News

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Mark Dixon leans on senior leadership in unorthodox first year as Pulaski County head coach
Flames ready to battle Hokies
Justin Hamilton settling in as Tech Defensive Coordinator
Louisville-UVA football game moved to November 14