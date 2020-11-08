Former Virginia governor shares thoughts on Biden, Harris win

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Many politicians have shared their thoughts on democratic win of the White House, including the former Virginia governor.

Terry McAuliffe spoke highly of the two democratic nominees, now President and Vice President Elect. However, he added that the former vice president has a lot of work ahead of him from the moment he re-enters the Oval Office, this time as Commander in Chief.

“I’ve been prepared for this for four years," he laughed.

McAuliffe shared a grin and more than a few words of positive affirmation on the behalf of Joe Biden’s election.

“He got the most votes of anyone ever running for president and we now have the first female vice president of American history," he said. “So you know, it’s a good day.”

WDBJ7 asked the former governor what he thought of the current president’s claims of election fraud and the impact that might have on the transfer of power.

“There’s no evidence in most of the cases as you know that have been brought and they’ve already been thrown out," McAuliffe said. "It’s time for the sake of the country to have a peaceful transition. I think the lawsuits go away. Beginning Monday, the transition operations will open up in the Capital, in Washington. And the Biden team will begin to move in and to build a new government.”

As part of that government, the president elect will take on a country in the midst of a pandemic, a hurting economy and a myriad of political and racial tensions. McAuliffe said dealing with COVID and building a strong infrastructure are two of biggest priorities he believes Biden will tackle early on in his presidency.

"That’s what I’m expecting. Big bold ideas but we have to do it together.”

WDBJ7 also asked the governor if he’d been approached by Biden’s team to join him at the White House. He said he doesn’t think now is not the right time for him to be a part of Biden’s cabinet. He says there are other challenges he’d like to focus his energy on instead.

Joe Biden’s inauguration will be Jan. 20.

