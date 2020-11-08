Advertisement

Mild and dry conditions continue today

A front and Tropical Storm Eta will bring rain next week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY

The dry, sunny weather lingers today. We have areas of fog and some low clouds this morning, but that will lift by mid morning. Average highs for early November are in the low 60s. We will once again be 8-10° above average in some areas with highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY

Dew point will be rising so areas of fog will be likely in the morning. Overall Monday will be similar to the weekend with a few more clouds expected. Highs look to once again be 5-10° above average.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to head towards south Florida and make a turn into the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

At this time, we’re watching a strong cold front to the West. It will slowly move East and enter the area by mid-week (Tuesday into Wednesday) which will offer a better chance of showers with a more active weather pattern. The front will likely pull in moisture from Eta as it lingers in the gulf. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor. Temperatures could return closer to normal with another front by the end of the week.

A front and tropical moisture brings rain for the middle of the week.
A front and tropical moisture brings rain for the middle of the week.(Grey)

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID cases rise by more than 2,100 overnight
Charges filed against Virginia men with guns arrested near vote-counting in Philly

Latest News

Another mostly sunny and mild day.
Mild and dry through the weekend
Saturday AM Forecast
Beautiful weather continues through the weekend