Mild and dry conditions continue today

SUNDAY

The dry, sunny weather lingers today. We have areas of fog and some low clouds this morning, but that will lift by mid morning. Average highs for early November are in the low 60s. We will once again be 8-10° above average in some areas with highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY

Dew point will be rising so areas of fog will be likely in the morning. Overall Monday will be similar to the weekend with a few more clouds expected. Highs look to once again be 5-10° above average.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to head towards south Florida and make a turn into the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

At this time, we’re watching a strong cold front to the West. It will slowly move East and enter the area by mid-week (Tuesday into Wednesday) which will offer a better chance of showers with a more active weather pattern. The front will likely pull in moisture from Eta as it lingers in the gulf. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor. Temperatures could return closer to normal with another front by the end of the week.