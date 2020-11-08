Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews battle Sunday morning house fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews work to put out heavy flames and smoke from a house on Baxter Avenue in Northwest.
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews work to put out heavy flames and smoke from a house on Baxter Avenue in Northwest.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, an early morning house fire displaced five people and two dogs.

The fire call came in just before 8 a.m. for the 2400 block of Baker Avenue Northwest. That’s where crews found a house filled with flames and heavy smoke.

All residents have been accounted for except for a family cat. No injuries have been reported.

Crews spent the morning putting out the fire and then hot spots on the house.

“We’re very thankful that they were able to escape safely. Seconds count in a fire, so it’s really important to make sure that you have working smoke alarms because seconds do count and they can help you escape the home faster," Kristen Perdue, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

A cause has not yet been determined.

