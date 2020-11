ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the scene of a house fire in the 2400-block of Baker Ave at 7:53 Sunday morning.

As of 9:15 am, crews were still on scene.

Several streets in the area are blocked off.

No injuries have been reported. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

