VA COVID cases rise by 1,302 overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 8, signaling 192,175 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 190,873 reported Saturday, and is a smaller increase than the 2,103-case increase reported from Friday to Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are 3,707 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,704 were reported Saturday.

2,787,106 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.0 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage reported Saturday.

15,956 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,090 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,062 reported Saturday.

21,494 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.