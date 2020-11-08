Advertisement

VA COVID cases rise by 1,302 overnight

School nurses on reporting COVID cases
School nurses on reporting COVID cases(WBRC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 8, signaling 192,175 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 190,873 reported Saturday, and is a smaller increase than the 2,103-case increase reported from Friday to Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are 3,707 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,704 were reported Saturday.

2,787,106 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.0 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage reported Saturday.

15,956 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,090 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,062 reported Saturday.

21,494 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID cases rise by more than 2,100 overnight
Charges filed against Virginia men with guns arrested near vote-counting in Philly

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS fighting house fire along Baker Ave
Former Virginia governor shares thoughts on Biden, Harris win
Sunday AM Forecast
Roanoke Walk To End Alzheimer's