Advertisement

A Radford University choir shares a preview of their virtual concert

Their video preview has gotten thousands of views online.
Their video preview has gotten thousands of views online.(Allen Connor | Radford University)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A choir at Radford University is getting a bit of attention on social media for moving preview their virtual concert.

Their preview has gotten over 6,000 views online.

Dr. Meredith Bowen an assistant professor for music education said it took a lot of dreaming, planning and hard work to make the concert happen.

She said the students wanted an impactful way to talk about current events and history through choral music.

“We are all seeking unity and I think that music can be belong for the soul and it can give hope and solace and purpose. You know it is the most personal art form and I hope that people really connect with these students and their hope for the future.” said Dr. Bowen.

The virtual concert is November 9 at 7:00 p.m. You can find a link to the concert by visiting this link.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens killed in crash in Carroll County
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Ambulance
Boy found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Mugshot of Anne Lawhorn, suspect in arson at Roanoke house.
Woman arrested following Roanoke house fire

Latest News

Crews work propane leak at site of Old-Town Market in Galax
Maps will be posted at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building to showcase different...
Interactive sessions held to shape Central Virginia Training Center’s future
Lynchburg Water Resources says that Governor Ralph Northam's proposed budget amendments could...
Unpaid Lynchburg water accounts total remains high as Virginia General Assembly takes up proposed budget amendments
Photo credit: WDBJ7
MVP’s stream, wetland crossing permits put on hold by court