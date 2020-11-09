A Radford University choir shares a preview of their virtual concert

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A choir at Radford University is getting a bit of attention on social media for moving preview their virtual concert.

Their preview has gotten over 6,000 views online.

Dr. Meredith Bowen an assistant professor for music education said it took a lot of dreaming, planning and hard work to make the concert happen.

She said the students wanted an impactful way to talk about current events and history through choral music.

“We are all seeking unity and I think that music can be belong for the soul and it can give hope and solace and purpose. You know it is the most personal art form and I hope that people really connect with these students and their hope for the future.” said Dr. Bowen.

The virtual concert is November 9 at 7:00 p.m. You can find a link to the concert by visiting this link.

