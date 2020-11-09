Advertisement

BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards

Best video went to DJ Khaled for “'Popstar.”
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Lindsey Bahr
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Korean pop group BTS has won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honoring the best in global music aired Sunday on the network with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted.

Best video went to DJ Khaled for “'Popstar.”

Eddie Van Halen, who died last month, was also remembered in a tribute featuring Tom Morello and St. Vincent.

