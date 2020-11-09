Commonwealth’s Attorney: No criminal charges against officers for fatal June shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No criminal charges will be filed against Roanoke Police officers for the shooting of a man at an apartment complex in June.

Rasheed Moorman was killed by police at an apartment complex, leading to the investigation that led to the ruling November 9, 2020, by Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell. Caldwell said he believes the officers acted appropriately under the circumstances.

Caldwell said the events leading to the shooting began three days earlier. June 22, he said, police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Ashton Heights apartment complex on Dona Drive in Roanoke. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a leg and identified Xavier Trotter as a suspect.

June 25, a police detective leaving the complex after dealing with another matter saw Trotter and another man leaving a convenience store and walking toward the complex, and notified other police that Trotter was there. Members of the Strategic Response Team responded, according to Caldwell.

Caldwell says police saw Trotter and the other man, later identified as Moorman, walking in a parking area, then begin running through the complex when they saw police. An officer ran after them and saw Moorman with a handgun, according to Caldwell, and ordered Moorman to drop the gun. Moorman instead ran into an open area, and fired four shots at the officer. This was captured on surveillance video, according to Caldwell, and two of the bullets went into an apartment unit occupied by a mother and daughter, who were not hurt.

The officer fired back at Moorman ten times, hitting him with three bullets. Moorman was taken to a hospital, where he died.

One of Moorman’s shots had hit the police cruiser of another police officer, who also fired at Moorman.

Caldwell said shell casings matching the police service pistols were found at the scene, as were casings matching Moorman’s Glock. Shell casings found at the June 22 shooting matched the same Glock.

Caldwell said his findings are that the police acted properly and appropriately throughout the incident, and the police officer who fired the shot that killed Moorman acted in self-defense.

