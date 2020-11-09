Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lee Brice won’t be performing at the CMA Awards this year after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Brice, who is twice nominated, said he is not experiencing any symptoms but will be isolating at home.

Brice had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce, his duet partner on the nominated song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

A spokesperson for the CMA Awards said Brice got his test results prior to arriving onsite for any show rehearsals.