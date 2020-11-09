Advertisement

Covington schools temporarily switch to virtual learning

(WLUC/CDC)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Covington City Public Schools will be learning virtually temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the schools said administration was informed late Friday of the case. Out of caution, it was decided virtual learning would be in place from Monday, November 9 through November 13.

Covington administration and nursing staff have been working with the local health department, according to the release.

Those identified through contact tracing will be contacted individually by Covington and the Virginia Department of Health.

While students are learning remotely, the schools will continue extensive cleaning.

