Crews respond to vehicle fire off of Prices Fork Rd. in Montgomery County

Crews were dispatched Sunday to a vehicle fire off of Prices Fork Road in the area of Brooksfield Road in Montgomery County
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services(Montgomery County Emergency Services)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were dispatched Sunday to a vehicle fire off of Prices Fork Road in the area of Brooksfield Road in Montgomery County after reports of a fully involved camper containing 20,000 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of propane.

A camper, shed and various other vehicles near the main vehicle were also on fire.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, no injuries were reported.

