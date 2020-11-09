Dickens of a Christmas reimagined for 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Dickens of a Christmas is getting a makeover this year in order to continue despite the ongoing pandemic.

The event has been a tradition in the Roanoke Valley for more than 30 years and brings thousands together to support local businesses.

In order to spread out the event, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has reimagined it into “25 Days of Dickens." Instead of the usual three Friday nights, there will be 25 days to participate in the annual tradition.

In a release, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. stated: “2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways and we worry that many of our small, locally owned businesses will not survive so much hardship. After many conversations, it is clear our businesses need us to move forward with Dickens this year and work to bring the boost in business that they hope can help sustain them through what we expect to be a challenging winter.”

The event this year will last from November 24 through December 18 and will be completely free.

Highlights include: The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke, Kids Pass for free admission into museums and attractions, Festive Downtown Lighting, Local Arts organizations performances in Elmwood Park, Santa’s Workshop featuring live Zoom with Santa and more.

A full schedule with details and can be found here.

25 Days of Dickens of a Christmas is sponsored by The Roanoke Times, City of Roanoke, WDBJ7, Q99, K92, 94.9 Star Country, WFIR, Coca Cola, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Alcova, Northwest Ace Hardware, and Ethos.

