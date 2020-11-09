Dry today, but tropical rain moves in Wednesday

FORECAST HEADLINES

Mild and mostly sunny today

Increasing rain chances mid-week

Localized flooding could be concern late in the week

MONDAY

Fog and low clouds will be likely early on, but increasing sunshine is expected in the afternoon for most. Overall Monday will be similar to the weekend with a few more clouds expected. Highs look to once again be 5-10° above average in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Increasing sunshine with a high near 73. (WDBJ)

REST OF THE WEEK

Tropical Storm Eta will continue to move into the Gulf and throw tropical moisture up the East Coast. At the same time, a front will approach from the west by Tuesday into Wednesday. This will begin an active weather pattern with daily chances of rain until Friday.

With high levels of tropical moisture to work with we could be dealing with moderate to heavy periods of rain. Who sees the highest rain totals is still uncertain, but most models indicate 1-3″ is likely in our area with higher totals where the heavier rain lines up. This could bring areas of flooding and rising river levels. Stay tuned for more updates on this forecast.

We could see 1-3" of rain across our region with isolated higher amounts.

Temperatures will run above average all week with a bit of a cool-down by next weekend to more seasonable levels. Depending on the path of Eta’s remnants we could see even more rain next weekend.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Eta continues to bring heavy rain and strong gusty wind to southern Florida. The storm will makes its was out over the Gulf Of Mexico and possibly strengthen into a category 1 hurricane. This storms will throw tropical moisture our way, especially Wednesday into Thursday., Remain weather aware.