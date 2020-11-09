Greenbrier East High to temporarily go all-remote after positive case of COVID-19

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Greenbrier County Health Department, a person within the Greenbrier East High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. All learning will be done remotely from Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11 while contract tracing and added sanitization is performed.

Athletic and extra-curricular activities are canceled through Wednesday, and may resume at the end of the Thursday school day.

Anyone identified as close contacts to the positive case will be alerted and quarantined.

