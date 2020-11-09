Advertisement

Greenbrier East High to temporarily go all-remote after positive case of COVID-19

Athletic and extra-curricular activities are canceled through Wednesday, and may resume at the end of the Thursday school day.
Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page
Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Greenbrier County Health Department, a person within the Greenbrier East High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. All learning will be done remotely from Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11 while contract tracing and added sanitization is performed.

Anyone identified as close contacts to the positive case will be alerted and quarantined.

More about the state’s response to the coronavirus can be found by clicking here.

