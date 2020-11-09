Heart disease takes life of longtime volunteer firefighter

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A longtime volunteer firefighter has died after a battle with heart disease determined to be the result of his years as a firefighter.

Lyndell “Dale” Woods died the morning of Sunday, November 8, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief Stephen G. Simon and Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company Chief Donnie Rickman.

Woods, according to the chiefs, had been a member of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company since March 9, 1981, the day after his 21st birthday. He was an active member for 35 years until 2016, when he was diagnosed with heart disease, according to Simon and Rickman.

Woods is survived by his wife Jewel and his son Daniel, four stepdaughters and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, Rodney and Maria Woods, grandmother Lillian Woods, aunt Wanda Waltz, sister Monica Potts and brother Clifton Woods.

Woods’ certifications at the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company including Firefighter 1-2, Fire Instructor, and Emergency Vehicle Operator – Class 4. He also held the rank of Lieutenant, Captain, and Membership Officer. Woods was employed at PMI Lubricants for more than 20 years.

Arrangements for Woods are as follows:

Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Living Well Church of the Nazarene at 4335 W. Main Street, Salem. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 14 at 1 p.m. also at Living Well Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be private.

Chief Rickman and Chief Simon ask the public to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.