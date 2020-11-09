Interactive sessions held to shape Central Virginia Training Center’s future

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help shape the future of the Central Virginia Training Center every night through Friday.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance will hold a session every night this week regarding Central Virginia Training Center’s future.

At those sessions, folks can take a look at site maps and share their ideas for what should happen next to the campus.

Each session begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building.

They say this week’s sessions will provide an opportunity for more interactive discussions.

“Basically it’s an opportunity for the community to come in and take a look at some of the maps of the site and really interact and really place things and share their ideas," said Ryan Weaks, director of marketing and communications.

The community can also talk to folks who are working on the project at those sessions.

