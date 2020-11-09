Advertisement

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Books by and about Kamala Harris are proving to be a popular purchase following the election.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a drive-in rally, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a drive-in rally, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia.(Michael Perez | AP Photo/Michael Perez)
By Lindsey Bahr
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Books by and about Kamala Harris are proving to be a popular purchase following the election.

The projected Vice President-elect is the subject or author of four books on the Amazon top 10 Sunday. They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes' illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become the projected vice president-elect. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID cases rise by more than 2,100 overnight
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger keeps US House seat
Former Virginia governor shares thoughts on Biden, Harris win
People in downtown Roanoke react to Joe Biden’s projected win
Foreign leaders offer well wishes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after projected win