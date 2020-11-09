Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Books by and about Kamala Harris are proving to be a popular purchase following the election.

The projected Vice President-elect is the subject or author of four books on the Amazon top 10 Sunday. They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes' illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become the projected vice president-elect. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.