Man surrenders after being sought for Henry County mini mart shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a shooting at a convenience store has surrendered and been charged.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Tylor Wimbush, for a shooting November 6, 2020 at the Circle K Convenience Store on 1560 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA.

The next day, Wimbush turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office. He was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Donald Burton, 32 of Martinsville, was shot in the stomach and found by deputies in the business’s parking lot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Burton approached a vehicle in the parking lot and, according to witnesses, was part of an argument with someone in the vehicle. He was then shot, allegedly by Wimbush.

