Advertisement

Man surrenders after being sought for Henry County mini mart shooting

Courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a shooting at a convenience store has surrendered and been charged.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Tylor Wimbush, for a shooting November 6, 2020 at the Circle K Convenience Store on 1560 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA.

The next day, Wimbush turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office. He was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Donald Burton, 32 of Martinsville, was shot in the stomach and found by deputies in the business’s parking lot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Burton approached a vehicle in the parking lot and, according to witnesses, was part of an argument with someone in the vehicle. He was then shot, allegedly by Wimbush.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Teens killed in crash in Carroll County
Ambulance
Boy found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Federal, state and local officials are continuing their investigation Friday
Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Camper with ammunition, propane catches fire in Montgomery County

Latest News

Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Vehicle connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside
Mobile food distribution events help families throughout southwest Virginia.
Virginia food banks to receive $7M in CARES Act funding
Monday Midday Forecast
Teens killed in crash in Carroll County