Police investigating shooting at Main and Electric parking lot in Salem

Crime Scene in Salem/Main and Electric
Crime Scene in Salem/Main and Electric(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are investigating a shooting outside a Kroger supermarket in Salem, at Main Street and Electric Road in Lakeside Plaza.

Police say they responded about 2 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the parking lot. Officers found a man who had been shot; he has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

WDBJ7 has a crew on the scene gathering information.

