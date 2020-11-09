Police investigating shooting at Main and Electric parking lot in Salem
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are investigating a shooting outside a Kroger supermarket in Salem, at Main Street and Electric Road in Lakeside Plaza.
Police say they responded about 2 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the parking lot. Officers found a man who had been shot; he has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
WDBJ7 has a crew on the scene gathering information.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.