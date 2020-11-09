Advertisement

Radford City Police Department connects with community through walk-and-talk event

Residents joined the Radford police department for a walk-and-talk.
Residents joined the Radford police department for a walk-and-talk.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City’s Police Department held a walk-and-talk event to help build a stronger relationship with the community.

Micah McCauley has lived in Radford for almost 15 years and all he wants to do is make his home a better place.

“Help the community continue to better themselves,” said McCauley.

He joined other residents in a walk and talk at Wildwood Park with the police chief to share their thoughts on how they can unite.

“Have volunteers come down, have the community come down and eat together and it doesn’t matter what your political views are, your religious views are just come out and enjoy each other and be neighborly,” said McCauley.

Jeff Dodson, Radford City’s Police Chief said some resident have also been concerned about things like vandalism, speeding, and rising COVID-19 cases.

“COVID has been tough on everybody It’s been tough not only internally within my department but with all the changes it seems like weekly there’s something different things that we have to do with COVID that are different and outside of the norm,” said Dodson.

Dodson believes having an informal opportunity like this helps the community to feel a bit normal again.

“So these sessions allow us to get to know our community better and also allow the community members to get to know us better so we can continue to maintain that high level of trust,” said Dodson.

Dodson said the department will continue to host a lot more community events like the walk-and-talk.

“That’s the kind of feedback we are looking for in our community. How can we be a better service to the community? How can we be a more professional agency? So if we never ask or we never get that feedback we will never know," said Dodson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens killed in crash in Carroll County
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Ambulance
Boy found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Mugshot of Anne Lawhorn, suspect in arson at Roanoke house.
Woman arrested following Roanoke house fire

Latest News

Maps will be posted at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building to showcase different...
Interactive sessions held to shape Central Virginia Training Center’s future
Lyndell "Dale" Woods, a longtime volunteer firefighter, died November 8, 2020.
Heart disease takes life of longtime volunteer firefighter
Mobile food distribution events help families throughout southwest Virginia.
Virginia food banks to receive $7M in CARES Act funding
Picture of money
Harrisonburg awards nearly $627,000 to local nonprofits, second round of assistance grants begins