Radford City Police Department connects with community through walk-and-talk event

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City’s Police Department held a walk-and-talk event to help build a stronger relationship with the community.

Micah McCauley has lived in Radford for almost 15 years and all he wants to do is make his home a better place.

“Help the community continue to better themselves,” said McCauley.

He joined other residents in a walk and talk at Wildwood Park with the police chief to share their thoughts on how they can unite.

“Have volunteers come down, have the community come down and eat together and it doesn’t matter what your political views are, your religious views are just come out and enjoy each other and be neighborly,” said McCauley.

Jeff Dodson, Radford City’s Police Chief said some resident have also been concerned about things like vandalism, speeding, and rising COVID-19 cases.

“COVID has been tough on everybody It’s been tough not only internally within my department but with all the changes it seems like weekly there’s something different things that we have to do with COVID that are different and outside of the norm,” said Dodson.

Dodson believes having an informal opportunity like this helps the community to feel a bit normal again.

“So these sessions allow us to get to know our community better and also allow the community members to get to know us better so we can continue to maintain that high level of trust,” said Dodson.

Dodson said the department will continue to host a lot more community events like the walk-and-talk.

“That’s the kind of feedback we are looking for in our community. How can we be a better service to the community? How can we be a more professional agency? So if we never ask or we never get that feedback we will never know," said Dodson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.