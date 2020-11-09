Advertisement

Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

He commanded his turf -the quiz show’s stage — but refused to overshadow the brainy contestants who passed through during his long run
(KVLY)
By Lynn Elber
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the “Jeopardy!” host became an inspiration and solace. He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would crave.

He commanded his turf -the quiz show’s stage — but refused to overshadow the brainy contestants who passed through during his long run. And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at 80, he was honest, optimistic and graceful.

Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

Most Read

Fake ballots, Q Anon, and a Virginia senator: “Alarming” incident prompts gun charges for men outside Philly vote-counting center
Pres. Trump releases statement following Joe Biden’s projected victory
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID cases rise by more than 2,100 overnight
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger keeps US House seat
Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election
BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards
Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
Norm Crosby, comic mangler of language, dies at 93