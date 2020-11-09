Advertisement

Teens killed in crash in Carroll County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teenagers were killed in a crash early Sunday in Carroll County, according to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. November 8, on Route 100/Sylvatus Highway, according to Kemp.

No names have been released. Two other teenagers were also involved in the crash.

Kemp says Virginia State Police are the lead investigators.

