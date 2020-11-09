Unpaid Lynchburg water accounts total remains high as Virginia General Assembly takes up proposed budget amendments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Lynchburg continues to roll through fall, Lynchburg Water Resources says things aren’t improving over delinquent accounts.

About 1,100 accounts are still past due as financial aid deadlines near.

“There’ll be some letters going out to the delinquent accounts basically reminding them that they really need to look into taking advantage of some of these financial assistance opportunities," said Tim Mitchell, Lynchburg Water Resources director.

That comes Monday as the Virginia General Assembly takes up Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed budget amendments.

One of those amendments would not allow utility disconnections during a state of emergency.

“There is an exemption for utilities if the amount of delinquencies exceeds one percent of our total annual operating revenue," said Mitchell.

Lynchburg Water Resources would also have to offer a repayment plan to customers.

Those plans could span anywhere from six to 24 months and would not allow charging late fees.

“But basically we can’t charge penalties or interest or late fees or anything like that,” said Mitchell.

Governor Northam also announced $60 million to go towards municipal utility relief Monday.

That program will be funded with CARES Act dollars. Details on the application process will become available in the next few weeks.

If passed by the Virginia General Assembly, an additional $60 million would go towards jurisdictional utility relief, bringing the total to $120 million for statewide utility relief.

