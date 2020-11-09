Advertisement

Vehicle connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside

Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office.(HCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle sought in connection with a woman missing since July was found with human remains inside Sunday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 got a call about a vehicle located over a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway.

The vehicle, a silver 2002 Toyota Solara with license plate number VC-3019, was being sought in connection to the missing person investigation of 58-year-old Jeneen Lavita Valentine.

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since early July

Valentine was last seen at a Martinsville home on July 3 and was reported missing by family on July 16.

The sheriff’s office said human remains were found inside the car and sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office said the car appeared to be going north when it left the road and went over the embankment. The car was in an area of brush and heavy vegetation, making it difficult to see before the foliage fell.

The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

