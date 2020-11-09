Virginia Children’s Theater readies for Holiday Virtual Academy
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emma from the Virginia Children’s Theater joined the 7@four crew Monday to share the fun of this year’s Holiday Virtual Academy!
Click here for more on the program and how to reserve a spot!
