Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger keeps US House seat

The former CIA operations officer defeated Republican challenger and state House delegate Nick Freitas in a close race that was called on Sunday.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., smiles during a Chamber RVA sponsored candidate forum with Republican challenger Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in Richmond, Va., Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. Spanberger was among the historic wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House in 2018, boasting former careers with the U.S. Navy and the CIA. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., smiles during a Chamber RVA sponsored candidate forum with Republican challenger Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in Richmond, Va., Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Alan Suderman
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has kept her seat in a competitive Virginia congressional race. The former CIA operations officer defeated Republican challenger and state House delegate Nick Freitas in a close race that was called on Sunday.

Freitas is a former U.S. Army Green Beret. The district supported President Donald Trump in 2016. It extends from the suburbs west of Richmond to the exurbs of Washington to rural towns at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Spanberger was part of a wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House in 2018. She came to Congress with deep intelligence experience.

