Virginia food banks to receive $7M in CARES Act funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More than $7 million in CARES Act funding will go toward Virginia food banks, Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 850,000 Virginians - 250,000 of which were children - were facing food insecurity. Now, Feeding America estimates up to 275,000 more people in Virginia may face the same problem in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”

The funding will help the Federation of Virginia Food Banks buy fresh food and dairy products, and can also be used to purchase shelf-stable commodities and address storage, refrigeration and transportation issues.

“Our seven member food banks have gone the extra mile this year to ensure every Virginian has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “Our efforts to create a food system that works for all has been made all the more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so grateful to have the Commonwealth as a committed partner in that mission.”

Governor Northam and the Children’s Cabinet recently released the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger, a set of goals and strategies to prioritize food security during the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and beyond.

Governor Northam, members of his cabinet and staff will volunteer at food banks during November.

