Virginia number of new COVID-19 cases stays steady; positive test percentage increases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(wcax)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, November 9, signaling 193,477 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 192,175 total reported Sunday, and is the same size increase as the increase reported from Saturday to Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 3,713 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,707 were reported Sunday.

2,802,850 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.1 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.0 percent reported over the weekend.

16,237 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,127 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,090 reported Sunday.

21,618 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

