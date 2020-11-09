VT Police looking into Blacksburg carjacking; suspect considered armed and dangerous

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a stolen white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee registration BTG-251 after an armed man showed a gun and took the vehicle in the 800 block of University City Blvd. Monday afternoon. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to keep a safe distance and call 911 immediately.

The victim was not hurt.

The carjacking took place about 3 p.m.

The man is white, estimated at 5-feet 8-inches and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last reported seen wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

The Corolla was spotted on University City Boulevard traveling toward Prices Fork Road.

The man is also believed to have been involved in a shooting Monday afternoon in Salem, in which a man was shot in a parking lot.

Help please/share! BOLO for an ARMED white male subject who may be driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla w/ TN tags BTG251, last seen in Blacksburg, VA. The subject is believed responsible for a shooting & armed carjacking. Salem PD has warrants - see wanted poster.

Tips: 540-375-3083. pic.twitter.com/kMiA16f6i5 — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.