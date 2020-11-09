Advertisement

Young male found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike NW after being alerted to a person with a gunshot wound at approximately 3:45 p.m.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a juvenile male was found shot with non-critical injuries along a sidewalk in the city Sunday.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike NW after being alerted to a person with a gunshot wound at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is delivered properly. According to Roanoke Police, both forms of communication can remain anonymous.

