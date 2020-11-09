Young male found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a juvenile male was found shot with non-critical injuries along a sidewalk in the city Sunday.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike NW after being alerted to a person with a gunshot wound at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is delivered properly. According to Roanoke Police, both forms of communication can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.