ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown has been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Lick Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

Friends - since 2013 we have celebrated the arrival of a new year together with our Big Lick Downtown... Posted by Big Lick Entertainment on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The event started the company in 2013, and Big Lick promises to be back in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.